Posted: Dec 02, 2024 10:37 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2024 10:54 AM

The Nowata County Board of Commissioner held their weekly meeting Monday, with several items on the agenda. The Board awarded a bid and lease purchase with financing for one hydraulic excavator.

Other items include a donation of items for Nowata County Sheriff's department, and a contract with Sparklight for fiber internet for the Sheriff's Department. Nowata County Clerk Kay Spurgeon on the details.

The inital rate that Spurgeon said was the initial cost to start the internet and installation, but that the cost will be $29.99 a month per line moving forward. The contract passed unamamiously.