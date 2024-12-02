News
Osage Nation
Posted: Dec 02, 2024 2:28 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2024 2:28 PM
Osage Nation Holding Candy Structure Competition
Ty Loftis
For the 10th year in a row, the Osage Nation Education Department is holding its virtual Christmas candy structure competiton. This year's competition is open through Wednesday, January 1st and a winner will be announced the following week.
After making a gingerbread house, or something similar to it, take a photo and you could be the winner. For more information on the contest, call 918-287-5300.
« Back to News