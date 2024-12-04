Posted: Dec 04, 2024 10:08 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2024 10:08 PM

Alex Benzegala

Oklahoma Wesleyan swept Avila University in a pair of KCAC contests. OKWU women's dominated from start to finish to en route to a 71-48 win at Mueller Sports Center in Bartlesville. Khassidy Warr had 18 points to pace the Lady Eagles as they won their second straight game overall and first game in KCAC play to improve to 3-6 overall and 1-3 overall. They travel to 7-2 Sterling on Saturday.

On the men's side, OKWU overcame a five-point deficit at halftime and raced past Avila 86-73 in a battle of KCAC unbeatens to improve to 4-0 in conference play and 7-2 overall. Dylan Phillip led OKWU with 16 points, Jaden Lietzke had 14 despite missing the second half due to a facial injury sustained in a collision in the first half. OKWU Head Coach Donnie Bostwick told Bartlesville Radio after the game that the all-american forward is expected to get stitches and is expected to play on Saturday at Sterling.