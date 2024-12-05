News
Oklahoma
PODCAST: SEN. JAMES LANKFORD
Tom Davis
US Senator James Lankford (R-OK) called into Bartlesville Radio for his monthly podcast. Lankford talked about getting the Defense Bill finished and government waste.
Lankford said he has been working diligently on the Defense Bill and making sure Oklahoma's bases and military-related businesses are taken care of.
Lankford then talked about his yearly report on government waste: FEDERAL FUMBLES. He said, "I don't think we need to be paying for grants to study drag queens in other countries, wine trails in Ecuador or the study of the secret languages of butchers in France."
He also spoke about President-elect Trump's picks of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to eleminate govenment waste.
