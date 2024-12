Posted: Dec 06, 2024 7:55 AMUpdated: Dec 06, 2024 7:55 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Washington County District 2 officially has a new County Commissioner.

Corey Shivel, who was set to take over as commissioner next month, was sworn in early on Friday morning by Judge Linda Thomas.

Governor Kevin Stitt via executive order had Shivel take over the expired term of Mike Bouvier, who passed away on November 25 after a battle with cancer.