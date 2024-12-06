Posted: Dec 06, 2024 9:40 AMUpdated: Dec 06, 2024 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

District Attorney Will Drake recently joined KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION. The discussion ranged from explaining the responsibilities of a district attorney to topics like the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision and jury service.

The use of Flock Cameras was brought up. This is a subject Drake said has become "very controversial" locally. Explaining their function, Drake described Flock Cameras as devices mounted on poles near major intersections to capture vehicle license plates and related data, which is stored for 30 days.

"The purpose of it is not really to watch people or keep an eye on regular citizens," Drake emphasized. "The purpose is to help solve crimes. For example, if there’s a stolen car or a child abduction, the cameras can identify vehicles and notify authorities quickly."