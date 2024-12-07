Posted: Dec 07, 2024 7:45 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2024 7:50 PM

Tom Davis

The annual Bartlesville Christmas Parade, hosted by the Bartlesville Kiwanis Club, brought a little holiday magic and community spirit to downtown Bartlesville on Saturday night with nearly 100 entries. Since 2010, this tradition has united the community, and this year’s theme, “Memories from Frank Phillips Blvd.,” delivered a festive trip down memory lane.

The Bartlesville Christmas Parade is made possible by longtime sponsors like Truity Credit Union, Cliffs Flooring and Windows, and Brian Little, who have supported the event since its early days. This year, new sponsors such as Stumpf Funeral Home and Crematory, and Scott Gillette of Farmers Insurance, have also joined in to make the celebration memorable. Representative Judd Strum will continue his support, especially for the Dewey Band, a popular parade staple, while Muscleman’s returns to bring Santa to life for the community.

2024 Parade Entry Winners

BUSINESS (sponsored by Bartlesville Radio)

Winner: Chevron

NON-PROFIT (sponsored by Farmers Insurance Scott Gillette)

Winner: Ascension St. John Jane Phillips

CORPORATE (sponsored by Cliff's Flooring and WIndows)

Winner: Conoco Phillips

PARADE THEME (sponsored by Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory)

Winner: Little Ceasar's

OVERALL WINNER (spnosored by Bryan, Little, Haley and Kent PC)

Special Olympics