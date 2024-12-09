News
CITY MATTERS: Sales Tax Collections Up
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville city sales tax collection increased this this month for December up almost 8.5 percent.
Appearing on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program, City Clerk Jason Muninger said, "This good because last week last month was down 8.4 percent so kind of flip on the months there.
Muninger said, The city's doing great. We're up 1% compared to last year currently and, as you know, we budget really conservatively so we're up almost to a little more than two and a half percent compared to budget on the year. Flip that over to use tax. Use tax kind of had a bad little month down 20% on the use tax side."
