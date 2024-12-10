News
News
Posted: Dec 10, 2024 1:44 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2024 1:44 PM
Crafty Candle Shoppe Honoring Veterans
Ty Loftis
On Saturday, The Crafty Candle Shoppe will be hosting their their third annual holiday dinner to honor veterans. This event will last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. All veterans will eat free, as there will also be activities and gifts for kids.
If you would like to register a child so that they can have a gift waiting for them, you can do so by going to The Crafty Candle Shoppe Facebook Page or visiting their website. Santa Claus will also be there when things get kicked off.
« Back to News