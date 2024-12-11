Posted: Dec 11, 2024 3:09 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2024 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Area History Museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, is collecting letters to Santa through Monday, December 23rd. On that Monday, Santa will read stories to kids from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the museum. There will be a holiday-themed coloring station, crafts for the kids and refreshments.