Posted: Dec 13, 2024 2:42 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2024 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board will get an update from the architect regarding the progress of things at the Osage County Courthouse Annex. There will also be an acknowledgment of a payment to Ambler Architects in the amount of $8,400 for the remodel of the Osage County Courthouse.

There will be discussion and possible acion taken regarding a quote from CJ's concrete for the repair to the Emergency Management Building. That quote came in at $6,000. The Board will also consider signing an interlocal agreement with Prue through the end of June, 2025.