“With this transaction, we have exceeded our $3 billion asset divestiture target established in our strategic priorities. We intend to continue to optimize the portfolio and rationalize non-core assets going forward,” said Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. “The evolution of our portfolio underscores our position as a leading integrated downstream energy provider, enhancing shareholder value and positioning the company for the future.”

Gulf Coast Express Pipeline is an approximately 500-mile pipeline system that transports about 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin to the Agua Dulce, Texas area. Following the transaction, Gulf Coast Express Pipeline LLC will be jointly owned by subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) and affiliates of ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC.

The sales price represents an implied Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple of 10.6x based on expected 2025 EBITDA. Proceeds from the sale will support the strategic priorities of Phillips 66, including returns to shareholders and debt reduction.

The sale is expected to close in January 2025.