Posted: Dec 18, 2024 10:02 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2024 10:02 AM

Tom Davis

Tri County Tech is gearing up for an exciting spring semester, with a range of new and continuing programs designed to meet the growing demands of the local workforce. Appearing on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Randall Jones with Tri County Tech talked about upcoming opportunities for adults seeking to advance their careers or explore new fields.

Starting in January, the spring semester will feature a variety of evening and hybrid classes, including new offerings in phlebotomy at the Pahuska site—an exciting first for the location. Other programs include electrical, plumbing, computer networking and cybersecurity, accounting, and a clinical medical administrative assistant course.

“These courses are tailored for people looking to make a career move or enhance their existing skills,” Jones said. “We aim to bridge the gap between education and workforce needs, providing practical training that leads to real job opportunities.”

Tri County Tech prides itself on offering flexible class schedules to accommodate busy professionals. “Most classes meet in the evening, two or three nights a week, and some are hybrid, combining online and in-person learning,” Jones explained.

Additionally, Tri County Tech supports students beyond the classroom with services like resume assistance, soft skills development, and career counseling. Financial aid options, including scholarships through the Tri County Tech Foundation, ensure students graduate with minimal debt.