Posted: Dec 18, 2024 3:46 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2024 3:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

Phillips 66 executive management will host a webcast at 11 a.m. Central Time on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.