Posted: Dec 19, 2024 10:42 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2024 10:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Union High School Senior Darla Fesmire has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for November, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Fesmire is a student teacher intern who helps out at Oklahoma Union Elementary's third grade. She's involved as the president of FFA, an active member of 4-H and National Honor Society. She says growing up in a rural environment and knowing the animals she works with every day is important.

But Fesmire's service at the elementary school sets her as someone extremely special, especially to the young students she mentors every day

Fesmire plans to go to Oklahoma State University and study either microbiology or animal science.

Fesmire will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.