Posted: Dec 20, 2024 7:36 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2024 7:37 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Adams Golf Course was scheduled for a whole new look on November 1, 2024, for the replacement of all course greens, chipped and putting greens, the nursery, and an upgrade on the drainage system. Micah Siemers, Director of Engineering for Bartlesville, says that despite the wettest recorded November, progress has not been set back and they should have everything complete and ready for seeding by April 1, 2025, just in time for the United Way Tournament in September.

So far, holes 9, 10, 15, 17, and 18 have been installed with the greens drainage and the greens mix as well as the completion of demolition and reshaping of all greens except the chipped greens and the putting greens.

"These items will likely be complete on the rest of the re-shaped greens in the next two weeks, with work beginning on installation of irrigation once they get mix placed on at least 10 greens. Once they get the irrigation installed, they will begin installing topsoil and establishing finished grade of the greens and surrounds," said Micah Siemers who is pleased with how progress is coming along and comfident in their ability to meet the deadline.

Siemers is also pleased with the way Jonesplan, architect, contractor, and Adams Golf Course staff has worked together in making this renovation happen.