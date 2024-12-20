Posted: Dec 20, 2024 12:52 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2024 12:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Police Department announced this week that it will host a forum on the controversial Flock cameras that have been installed in the city.

The event will be held in Lyon Hall at Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Tuesday, Jan. 16 beginning at 6 p.m.

According to a news release, the evening will include a presentation by representatives from Flock Safety and members of the Bartlesville Police Department. Attendees will learn about how Flock Safety systems are utilized to deter crime, aid investigations and foster stronger community partnerships.

Flock Cameras are a brand of automated license plate recognition, or ALPR camera,s that are used to help law enforcement fight crime by capturing license plate numbers, vehicle make, model, and color, and other features. That information is then stored in a cloud.

The system is controversial, as many residents claim the cameras are intrusive and a violation of privacy rights.

“We’re excited to host this forum and engage with our residents about this important technology," BPD Chief Kevin Ickleberry said in a prepared statement. "It’s an excellent opportunity to foster transparency and build trust while working together to ensure Bartlesville remains a safe and welcoming community.”

The Bartlesville Police Department encourages all residents, business owners and community stakeholders to attend. For more information, contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001 or dbelkins@cityofbartlesville.org.