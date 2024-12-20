Posted: Dec 20, 2024 1:57 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2024 1:58 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been booked into the Washington County Jail after an alleged misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. The Bartlesville tag agency was forced to call police after Brian Grigg head-butted a female employee, this according to an affidavit.

Once officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the victim. She said Grigg head-butted her because things were taking so long. After officers reviewed camera footage, they saw Grigg lunge at the victim, head-butt her and leave the office.