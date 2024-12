Posted: Dec 20, 2024 3:05 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2024 3:22 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: As of 4:15 p.m., Friday, the fire is now under control.

Bartlesville firefighters are battling a large house fire in the Oak Park neighborhood.

We’re told the fire is on Meadowbrook Lane and is fully involved. Firefighters from Station 1, 2 and 3 are on-scene. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story.