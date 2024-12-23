News
Posted: Dec 23, 2024 9:55 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2024 10:07 AM
Bartlesville Fire Chief Stresses Holiday Fire Safety
Appearing on KWON Radio's City Matters program, Bartlesville Fire Chief H.C. Call shared essential fire safety tips to ensure you remain safe during the festivities.
Chief Call emphasized the important role of smoke detectors, noting that nearly two-thirds of home fire deaths occur in residences without functioning smoke alarms. “A working smoke alarm can cut your risk of dying in a fire by almost half,” he said. He advised residents to test smoke detectors regularly, replace batteries annually, and ensure alarms are replaced every 10 years to maintain effectiveness.
The chief also highlighted holiday-specific fire hazards, including the importance of keeping live Christmas trees well-watered to prevent them from becoming highly flammable. Additionally, he urged caution with space heaters, advising against using extension cords and keeping heaters away from flammable materials.
For those in need, the fire department offers free smoke detectors and installation services. Residents can find contact information on the city’s website.
“We want everyone to have a safe holiday season,” said Chief Call.
