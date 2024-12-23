Posted: Dec 23, 2024 9:57 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2024 9:57 AM

Nathan Thompson

The city of Bartlesville will again offer free Christmas tree mulching this season at the upper level parking lot of Sooner Park, located near Madison and Tuxedo boulevards.

Undecorated trees may be dropped off at the designated fenced area, just east of Madison Boulevard, after Christmas. Trees will be accepted through Jan. 24, 2025.

The mulch will be made available to the public.

For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 918-338-4154.