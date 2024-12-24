Posted: Dec 24, 2024 10:13 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2024 10:13 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department has began offering a driver's education for enrolled high school students within the Osage Nation. The program is set to start in January and partners with the Safer Driving School in Hominy.

For those wishing to participate in the program, which will take place in Hominy, call the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300 or check the Osage Nation website for more information.