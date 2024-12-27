Posted: Dec 27, 2024 11:46 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2024 11:51 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. At that meeting, the Board will consider renewing Osage County Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore's contract. That is a 12 month contract.

There will also be discussion to set the county mileage reimbursement rate at 70 cents per mile for 2025 and consideration to approve a final plat for a proposed subdivision.

Monday's meeting will start at 10 a.m.