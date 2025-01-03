Posted: Jan 03, 2025 1:39 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2025 1:39 PM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County's Board of Commissioners have a busy meeting planned for Monday morning, with several beginning-of-the-year items.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will make several appointments to various boards and set their meeting schedule for 2025. The commissioners will also receive a letter regarding a 2024 Emergency Management Performance Grant.