Washington County
Posted: Jan 03, 2025 1:39 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2025 1:39 PM
Washington Co. Commissioners to Meet Monday
Nathan Thompson
Washington County's Board of Commissioners have a busy meeting planned for Monday morning, with several beginning-of-the-year items.
According to an agenda, the commissioners will make several appointments to various boards and set their meeting schedule for 2025. The commissioners will also receive a letter regarding a 2024 Emergency Management Performance Grant.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.
