Posted: Jan 06, 2025 8:03 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2025 8:03 AM

Tom Davis

Pack the Backpacks, a long-standing nonprofit dedicated to providing school supplies for Washington County students, is hosting a fundraising bingo night on Saturday, January 25th, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. when doors open, and games start at 6 p.m. For $12 per ticket, attendees can enjoy 10 exciting bingo games, 50/50 raffles, and a blackout game with a grand prize. Additional attractions include food sales and a dessert auction.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Washington County School Supply Drive, which serves approximately 2,500 students annually across the region, including Osage Hills and Bowering. The organization ensures every backpack is customized with grade-specific supplies based on teacher recommendations.

“We want every student to start the school year on equal footing,” said Carol Beck, a longtime volunteer. “Teachers and families appreciate this support, and every penny goes directly to the kids.”

Pack the Backpacks relies entirely on donations and volunteers, many of whom work year-round to find the best deals on supplies and efficiently pack the backpacks. Those interested in volunteering or donating can visit their website at packthebackpacks.org or contact them via their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/wcssd

