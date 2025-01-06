Posted: Jan 06, 2025 1:45 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2025 1:45 PM

Ty Loftis

A Dewey man finds himself in trouble with the law after being arrested for an alleged aggravated domestic abuse incident that took place Friday night. Fredrick Tracewell was arrested after officers spoke with the female victim at the Jane Phillips Medical Center on Friday.

It is alleged that Tracewell hit the victim with a metal box and slapped her in the face. Officers observed the victim to have a broken finger and the area around her eye was swollen.