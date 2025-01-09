News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 09, 2025 10:13 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2025 10:14 AM
Doenges Toyota Awards $5000 to The Journey Home
Tom Davis
Doenges Toyota wrapped up their 56th anniversary of being in Bartlesville and as being the oldest Toyota Dealership in Oklahoma. On KWON's Car Talk program, Brad Doenges announced the winner of this year's non-profit award to a local entity based on their customer's choices.
"The top three were some of the traditionals. We've been doing this in our April anniversary for the last couple years, but the top three this year were the Boys and Girls Club, Hope Stone Cancer Support Center, and Journey Home," said Brad adding,"I am proud to announce this morning that really the runaway winner was Journey Home. I'm not surprised. And they will receive a total of $5,000 from us, a combined gift from us and a matching gift from Toyota."
Brad reminded everyone that Doenges Toyota likes to be able to help our community and be able to support these great organizations.
« Back to News