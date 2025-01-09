Posted: Jan 09, 2025 2:05 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2025 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was booked into the Washington County Jail after being charged with his second DUI in less than 16 months. Because James Kepple is still on probation for the DUI charge in 2023, this DUI is being charged as a felony.

On Wednesday afternoon, police officers observed a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Frank Phillips Blvd and Silver Lake Rd. There were two female bystanders yelling at Kepple to turn the car off. An affidavit states the two women were able to put the car in park and the defendant stated he had been drinking.

Officers asked Kepple to step out of the vehicle, but he was unable to do so on his own. Once Kepple got out of the vehicle, he was unable to walk and had no balance. It is alleged officers smelled a very strong odor of alcohol coming from Kepple. He later admitted to drinking since midnight. The arrest occurred at around 4:30 p.m.