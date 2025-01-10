Posted: Jan 10, 2025 1:49 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2025 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford has introduced a bill that would officially, "lock the clock." The Sunshine Protection Act would make Daylight Savings Time the yearly standard without having to reset the clock.

"Twice a year Oklahomans ask themselves why do we still have to change our clocks? Moms of young children dread the time of year when clocks change, but babies' schedules don't. Lets lock the clocks."