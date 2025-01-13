Posted: Jan 13, 2025 9:38 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2025 9:38 AM

Tom Davis / Kellie Willams

The Bartlesville City Council recently approved a start-up incubation program at Centennial Park which will be managed by the Park Board. The Park Board had unanimously recommended the program for approval during its November 2024 meeting.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, City Develpment Director Larry Curtis said the Start-Up Incubation Program is an initiative aimed at fostering local entrepreneurship and innovation. By repurposing a 500-square-foot building within the park, the program will provide an affordable short-term platform for start-ups and small businesses to launch and test their concepts in a real-world environment.

The facility includes one room and a restroom, but lacks a kitchen, making it ideal for retail, gallery/showroom or other uses. Rent and city services will be provided at no cost to the tenant, with the exception of electricity, which must be set up in the business's name or charged back.

The six-month lease period is designed to maintain a rotation of businesses, ensuring fresh opportunities for new ventures and varied community engagement. Applications will be evaluated based on business feasibility, community impact, and alignment with the space's limitation. The structured application form requires detailed business goals, marketing strategies, and a financial plan, ensuring that selected participants are prepared to succeed within the program's parameters. The lease agreement outlines responsibilities such as maintenance, operational hours and compliance with municipal regulations to safeguard the City's investment in the program.

