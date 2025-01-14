Posted: Jan 14, 2025 2:49 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2025 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. At that meeting, a resolution was signed that will allow those wanting to be a part of the Free Fair Board to file for a seat some time between next Monday and Friday. An election will then be held on Monday, February 3rd.

JT Darling with INCOG was also at the meeting and shared some exciting news with the Board.