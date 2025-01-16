News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 16, 2025 1:26 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2025 1:27 PM
Bartlesville in Good Shape Tax Collection Wise
Ty Loftis
The sales tax report for the month of January has been released and it shows that for the City of Bartlesville, sales tax collections are down one percent and use tax revenue is down about two percent in comparison to this time last year.
Bartlesville's Chief Financial Officer Jason Muninger details what that means when looking at the January sales tax report.
Even though Bartlesville's use tax is down slightly, City Manager Mike Bailey says there is nothing to be alarmed at.
It is important to note that sales and use tax collections are around six weeks behind.
