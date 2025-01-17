Posted: Jan 17, 2025 10:35 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2025 10:35 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Tuesday morning in lieu of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

At that meeting, there will be consideration to sign a resolution so that the Board could go out for bids on a new announcers stand at the outdoor arena at the fairgrounds. The Board will also acknowledge payments from ACCO in regards to a vehicle that was a total loss from the sheriff’s office.

There will also be consideration to sign a cash fund estimate of needs for Barnsdall.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.