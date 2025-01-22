Posted: Jan 22, 2025 9:52 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2025 9:54 AM

Nathan Thompson & Chris Freund

The city of Caney, Kansas hires a new city administrator.

After an executive session Tuesday, Andrea Sibley was voted to be the town's new leader, replacing Kelley Zellner, who retired at the end of last year. Sibley graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in management information systems. She has worked for the state of Colorado as a business analyst, a project manager for the state of Hawaii and has been a business owner for more than 15 years.

Mayor Josh Elliott says Sibley will help the financials of Caney be more accessible to residents.

Sibley's first day on the job is Wednesday.

In other business, a report was given on the audit of Caney Grocery for the latter part of 2024. Other than clerical errors, no mismanagement of funds were found with anyone concerning the store in the audit. Elliott says things are looking positive for the store.