Posted: Jan 27, 2025 9:47 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2025 9:56 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners had a fairly standard meeting Monday morning, including approving a new internet agreement for Emergency Management.

The new agreement with BTC Broadband will allow Emergency Management to have internet service at the existing facility on Adams Road and the new Emergency Operations Center that is currently under construction on Bison Road. Washington County Emergency Management Floodplain Manager Jon Wayne Mosley explains

1977M (10 sec.)

The agreement also named Emergency Management Director Kary Cox as the point of contact for any issues with the BTC Broadband service.