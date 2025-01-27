Posted: Jan 27, 2025 1:48 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2025 1:49 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge for allegedly omitting to pay child support.

34-year-old Adam Martin was charged Monday on one felony count of omitting to provide for a minor child. The charge alleges that Martin had the ability to pay and willfully and knowingly omitted from paying court-ordered child support.

Court documents indicate Martin owed over $32,000 from August of 2020 to November of 2024.