Posted: Jan 28, 2025 9:27 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2025 9:27 AM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

Several crews responded to a fire Monday evening at a rural property near Tyro, Kansas.

The structure fire was reported in the 2500 block of U.S. 166 in Tyro near the cutoff to Caney at around 5:40 p.m. Monday. Responding crews included the Tyro Rural Fire Department, Caney Fire and Rescue, the Dearing Fire Department, Independence Rural Fire Department and Coffeyville Regional Medical Center EMS. Several agricultural structures appeared to be involved including a hay storage shed.

The cause of the fire and extend of damage or any injuries are unknown at this time.