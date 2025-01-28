News
Crime
Posted: Jan 28, 2025 12:48 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2025 12:48 PM
Skiatook Man Pleads Guilty to Second Degree Rape
Ty Loftis
In October of last year, a woman noted something that made her uncomfortable when monitoring her minor child's electronic devices. She then reported that to the Skiatook Police Department and an investigation revealed that William Lewallen performed lewd acts to the minor child.
In an interview conducted with detectives, Lewallen said that despite knowing the juvenile's age, he continued on with the relationship. Lewallen was arrested after that interview and last week he pleaded guilty to second degree rape. He will serve 15 years in the Department of Corrections, followed by nine years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
« Back to News