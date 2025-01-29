Posted: Jan 29, 2025 1:19 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2025 1:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

Copan Public Schools will hold a virtual learning day Thursday to help slow the spread of illness.

According to the school district, there is a large amount of students out sick with the flu and stomach virus.

Junior High sporting events for Thursday have been canceled, but all games scheduled for Friday will go on as scheduled.

Copan uses a four-day school week. With the virtual learning day Thursday, students will not be back in the classroom until Monday.