Posted: Jan 29, 2025 1:27 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2025 1:32 PM
Meet Howard, SPCA Featured Pet Of The Week!
Xander Trotter
The Washington County SPCA introduces their featured pet of the week, Howard, a 3-year-old cat with a love for treats.
Bijou Smith, the medical technician at the SPCA, describes Howard as a shy but sweet cat once he warms up to people.
The Washington County SPCA is also having a kissing booth event on Feb. 15 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Petco, where anyone can come and receive kisses from the dogs that are up for adoption.
