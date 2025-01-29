Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: Jan 29, 2025 1:27 PM

Meet Howard, SPCA Featured Pet Of The Week!

Xander Trotter
The Washington County SPCA introduces their featured pet of the week, Howard, a 3-year-old cat with a love for treats. 
 
 
Bijou Smith, the medical technician at the SPCA, describes Howard as a shy but sweet cat once he warms up to people.
 
 
The Washington County SPCA is also having a kissing booth event on Feb. 15 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Petco, where anyone can come and receive kisses from the dogs that are up for adoption.
 

