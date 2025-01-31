News
Osage Nation
Posted: Jan 31, 2025 10:21 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2025 10:21 AM
Osage Nation Histroric Preservation Tour Coming Up
Ty Loftis
Registeration is about to open for the Osage Nation Historic Preservation's heritage site visit throughout the riverways of Missouri. This will be a five day trip beginning on Monday, March 31st.
Those wishing to sign up can do so beginning on Monday by calling 918-287-5328 or by visiting the Osage Nation website. The deadline to signup is Tuesday, February 11th.
