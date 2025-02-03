Posted: Feb 03, 2025 1:55 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2025 3:52 PM

Tom Davis & Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: Bartlesville police say the suspect, Dylan Alexander, has been taken into custordy in Nowata County.

UPDATE: Bartlesville police say the victim in Sunday's shooting has died. BPD has also identified the suspect. Police say they are actively searching for Dylan Alexander. If you have any information on Alexander or his location, contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.

Dylan Alexander has been identified as the suspect in Sunday's fatal shooting in Bartlesville.

Original story

Officers from the Bartlesville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of South Armstrong following reports of a male subject lying in the roadway at about 8:45 pm on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers located the individual and determined that he had sustained an injury to the abdomen. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a medical facility for further treatment.

During the course of the investigation, officers and detectives interviewed witnesses and area residents, confirming that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. The Bartlesville Police Department will release further details as they become available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Bartlesville Police Department (918) 338-4001.