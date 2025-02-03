News
Pawhuska
Posted: Feb 03, 2025 12:58 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2025 12:58 PM
Pawhuska Police Chief Also Serving as Assistant City Manager
Ty Loftis
City Manager Jerry Eubanks has appointed someone to serve in the role of Assistant City Manager. Police Chief Forrest Smith will now work in that position in a dual role, but Eubanks says Smith's primary focus will be with the police department.
Carol Jones held the position of Assistant City Manager until she resigned in mid-November. She had been tasked with keeping up with the financial aspects of the City. They have since hired Ann Cole as an accountant.
« Back to News