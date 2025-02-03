Posted: Feb 03, 2025 12:58 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2025 12:58 PM

Ty Loftis

City Manager Jerry Eubanks has appointed someone to serve in the role of Assistant City Manager. Police Chief Forrest Smith will now work in that position in a dual role, but Eubanks says Smith's primary focus will be with the police department.

Carol Jones held the position of Assistant City Manager until she resigned in mid-November. She had been tasked with keeping up with the financial aspects of the City. They have since hired Ann Cole as an accountant.