Posted: Feb 03, 2025 1:57 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2025 2:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

Gov. Kevin Stitt gave his seventh State of the State address Monday at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City to kick off the 2025 legislative session.

The term-limited governor says the election of President Donald Trump is showing that Oklahomans voted for courage and to fight back against what Stitt called extreme ideology and big government. He says Oklahomans expect better

Stitt laid out four principles he says will accomplish that mandate

The governor says his ideas are not controverial, but will require tough choices in the legislature .