Posted: Feb 03, 2025 1:57 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2025 2:06 PM
Gov. Stitt Gives State of the State Address
Nathan Thompson
Gov. Kevin Stitt gave his seventh State of the State address Monday at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City to kick off the 2025 legislative session.
The term-limited governor says the election of President Donald Trump is showing that Oklahomans voted for courage and to fight back against what Stitt called extreme ideology and big government. He says Oklahomans expect better.
Stitt laid out four principles he says will accomplish that mandate.
The governor says his ideas are not controverial, but will require tough choices in the legislature.
