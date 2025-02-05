Posted: Feb 05, 2025 9:43 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2025 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Music is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day with a special Valentine’s Day Open House at their Sugar Plum Shoppe on Thursday, February 13, from 9 AM to 6 PM, and Friday, February 14, from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm with OKM said, "Guests can enjoy a Valentine’s Day drawing for prizes, sweet treats from Melody’s Cuisine, bubbly refreshments, and more while shopping for unique gifts, including chocolates, jewelry, Limoges boxes, faux flowers, purses, candles, and even fun Easter décor."