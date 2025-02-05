News
OKM Music to Host Valentine’s Day Open House and Announce Internship Opportunities
Tom Davis
OKM Music is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day with a special Valentine’s Day Open House at their Sugar Plum Shoppe on Thursday, February 13, from 9 AM to 6 PM, and Friday, February 14, from 9 AM to 5 PM.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm with OKM said, "Guests can enjoy a Valentine’s Day drawing for prizes, sweet treats from Melody’s Cuisine, bubbly refreshments, and more while shopping for unique gifts, including chocolates, jewelry, Limoges boxes, faux flowers, purses, candles, and even fun Easter décor."
In addition to the Valentine’s celebration, OKM Music is announcing internship opportunities for high school seniors (18+) and college students. The internship, running from May 30 to June 8, offers students hands-on experience with the annual OKM Music Festival, a multi-genre event featuring world-class musicians. Interns receive compensation for their work, and applications are due by April 1 at www.okmmusic.org/internships
