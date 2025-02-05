Posted: Feb 05, 2025 12:50 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2025 12:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

The city of Bartlesville is accepting applications for its Sidewalk Cost Repair Partnership Program to help property owners manage the costs of repairing or maintaining sidewalks when expenses exceed $500.

“This program is designed to assist owners of properties adjacent to sidewalks that need substantial repairs, such as addressing cracks, uneven surfaces or structural damage,” said Community Development Director Larry Curtis. “By sharing repair costs or offering in-kind support, this partnership ensures that our sidewalks remain safe and accessible for everyone.”

Property owners eligible for this program may receive financial assistance based on the specifics of their repair needs and funding availability. The program prioritizes repairs that enhance public safety, preserve infrastructure and meet community standards. Approval is subject to an application process, and applicants should be prepared to meet all requirements and guidelines.