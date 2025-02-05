Posted: Feb 05, 2025 2:12 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2025 2:12 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Coffeyville, Kansas man is facing a felony charge after allegedly eluding police and endangering the public in Washington County.

28-year-old Charlie Triebel was charged with one felony count of eluding a police officer on Wednesday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on Triebel at 14th street and Texas Circle in January of 2024. Triebel allegedly eluded police for eight minutes with a top speed of 94 mph.

Triebel also faces misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle without proper tag display and no valid driver's license.