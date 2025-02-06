Posted: Feb 06, 2025 3:04 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2025 3:04 AM

Matt Jordan

Southeast Kansas high school sports fans may recognize a familiar face this Sunday when they tune into the Super Bowl.

It's not anyone on the Chiefs or Eagles but Sedan resident and high school official Mark Stewart. This is Stewart's seventh season as an NFL line judge but his first Super Bowl appearance. Stewart will join Ron Tolbert's officiating crew as the Chiefs take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. He is one of six first-time Super Bowl officials on the crew.