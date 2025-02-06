Posted: Feb 06, 2025 9:39 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2025 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

Caregiving can often be an overwhelming and confusing journey, but Eldercare is stepping up to provide more support to those in need. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jennifer Ennis from Eldercare talked about the growing importance of caregiving assistance and the organization’s latest initiatives.

Jennifer said, "Eldercare aims to provide crucial guidance and relief to those shouldering these responsibilities. We've gone from offering a monthly caregiver support group to a weekly schedule, with meetings every Tuesday at 10 a.m." She added, “We realized that once a month just wasn’t enough. Now caregivers have more flexibility to attend sessions that fit their schedule, ensuring they receive the support and resources they need.The weekly meetings will cover a range of topics, feature guest speakers, and provide opportunities for caregivers to connect with local organizations."

Eldercare is also gearing for its biggest fundraiser of the year—The Good, The Bad, and The Barbecue at the Hughes Ranch. This event brings the community together for a night of great food, fun, and fundraising.

“It’s a big ol’ party at a big ol’ ranch,” Ennis said enthusiastically. “People can come dressed up or in their cowboy boots and jeans, enjoy some fantastic barbecue from Dink’s, and most importantly, help us continue our mission.”