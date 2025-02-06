Posted: Feb 06, 2025 9:45 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2025 10:18 AM

Nathan Thompson & Ty Loftis

Firefighters have contained a small fire at the Dollar Tree on South Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Bartlesville Radio’s Ty Loftis was on-scene shortly after the fire was reported Thursday morning. He spoke with a witness who was in the store shortly before the fire began and witnessed a person walk out of the store as it was on fire.

The witness added store personnel were able to quickly evacuate customers. No injuries have been reported.

Bartlesville Fire Department and Bartlesville Ambulance personnel remain at the Dollar Tree. The right lane of northbound Highway 75 is blocked.